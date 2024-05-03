Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 18,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,639. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2193 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

