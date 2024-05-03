DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of DexCom worth $123,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11,359.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after buying an additional 726,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

