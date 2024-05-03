Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $145.80. 1,101,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

