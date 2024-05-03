Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

APPS stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

