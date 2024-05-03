Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 74,393 put options on the company. This is an increase of 367% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,929 put options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 268,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 25.7% during the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

