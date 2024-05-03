Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $68.04. Approximately 501,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,410,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $733.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

