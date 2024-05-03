Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,714. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

