Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. 3,738,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on D
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Energy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.