Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. 3,738,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.