Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.03) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.34) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 267.40 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.79.

In related news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07), for a total value of £18,461.52 ($23,189.95). 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

