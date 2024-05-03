DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $143.34.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.96.

Read Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.