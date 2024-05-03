DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.
DoorDash Price Performance
NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $143.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
