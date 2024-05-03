DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $144.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASH. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 17.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoorDash by 62.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,615,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.