Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.