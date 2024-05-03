DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 23,758,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

