Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

DRVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 1,207,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

