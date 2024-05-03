DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DRRX
Institutional Trading of DURECT
DURECT Price Performance
Shares of DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 316.78% and a negative net margin of 323.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.