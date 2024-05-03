DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRRX

Institutional Trading of DURECT

DURECT Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 316.78% and a negative net margin of 323.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.