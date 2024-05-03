Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.