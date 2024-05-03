Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ENX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 43,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

