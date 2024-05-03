Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 50,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

