Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.28.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

