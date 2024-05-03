Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 4,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,636. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

