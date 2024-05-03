Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

EVT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 30,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,761. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

