Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 39,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,357. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.