Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

