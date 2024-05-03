Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 157,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

