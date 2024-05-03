eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 14th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

