eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $964.80 million and $27.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,815.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00721492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00100562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,696,960,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,697,007,798,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

