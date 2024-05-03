EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

