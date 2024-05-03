Eli Lilly and Company Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $32.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.87 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
LLY stock opened at $755.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $414.31 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.