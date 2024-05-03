Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is LGT Group Foundation’s 5th Largest Position

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $125,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $766.30. The stock had a trading volume of 921,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $414.31 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $728.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

