Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $795.50 and last traded at $781.40. Approximately 3,705,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,022,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $737.20.

The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $741.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $669.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

