Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

