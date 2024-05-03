Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.62. 3,862,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

