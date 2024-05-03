Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,579 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $17.34 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

