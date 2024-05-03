Enovis’ (ENOV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

