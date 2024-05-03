Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.730 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.80. 1,600,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,630. Entegris has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

