Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.030 EPS.

Enviri Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 104,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Enviri has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.