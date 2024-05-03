Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.