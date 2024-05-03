EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

EOG stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $129.32. 1,819,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,731. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

