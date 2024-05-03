Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 5th

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $20.82.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.