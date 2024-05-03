Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
