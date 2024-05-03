Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.