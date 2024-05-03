Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

