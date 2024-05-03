Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 321,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.