Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

