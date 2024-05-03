Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $276.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.58 and a 12 month high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

