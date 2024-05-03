Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.