Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

