Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS ITA opened at $132.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

