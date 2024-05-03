Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 141.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $250.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.