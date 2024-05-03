Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SYLD opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

