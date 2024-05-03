Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,201 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

